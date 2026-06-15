Karen Golz Sells 1,000 Shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analog Devices Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $9.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $427.58. 4,529,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $439.70. The firm has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $391.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 88,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,834,210,000 after purchasing an additional 194,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,699 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,250,341,000 after purchasing an additional 501,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $2,215,516,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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