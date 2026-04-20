Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Down 5% - What's Next?

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO - Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $50.68. 11,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 46,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Karooooo from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Karooooo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KARO

Karooooo Trading Down 3.8%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.04 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.876-2.049 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Karooooo by 159.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 804 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Karooooo by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 852.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of telematics software-as-a-service solutions for vehicle and fleet management. Through its flagship platform, the company delivers real-time GPS tracking, stolen vehicle recovery and driver behaviour analytics, enabling commercial fleets and automotive insurers to optimise operations, increase safety and reduce costs.

Karooooo's SaaS platform integrates proprietary hardware devices with cloud-based analytics and mobile applications. Customers gain access to live vehicle location data, engine diagnostics, route planning tools and customizable reporting dashboards.

Further Reading

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