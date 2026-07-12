Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.1667.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

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Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 320,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,888. The stock has a market cap of $234.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $10.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 244.6% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 463,741 shares of the company's stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 329,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,399 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,862,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,414 shares of the company's stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics NASDAQ: KPTI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company's lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm's pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.

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