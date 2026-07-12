Go Pro
→ Trump’s secret China deal (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Karyopharm Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with seven firms covering the stock: one sell, five buy, and one strong buy. The average 12-month price target is about $17.17.
  • The stock was up 1.4% to $10.34 in Friday trading, with a market cap of $234.34 million. It has traded between $3.65 and $10.99 over the past year.
  • Karyopharm recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting an EPS loss of ($1.24) versus the expected ($1.45) and revenue of $35.07 million versus estimates of $31.40 million. Analysts currently expect the company to post -3.24 EPS for the full year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.1667.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 320,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,888. The stock has a market cap of $234.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $10.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 244.6% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 463,741 shares of the company's stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 329,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,399 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,862,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,414 shares of the company's stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics NASDAQ: KPTI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company's lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm's pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Karyopharm Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Karyopharm Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Karyopharm Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines