KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. Zacks Research raised KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get KBR alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,708,826.88. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos A. Sabater bought 14,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $470,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,341.35. This trade represents a 68.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in KBR by 101,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $33.99 on Thursday. KBR has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. KBR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KBR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KBR wasn't on the list.

While KBR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here