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KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
KE logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) gapped up before trading, opening at $16.84 versus a prior close of $16.10 and last trading around $17.33.
  • Recent analyst actions have been mostly positive, including upgrades and higher price targets from firms like Goldman Sachs and Barclays. The stock currently has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $23.07.
  • Institutional investors have been adding to their positions, with firms such as Invesco significantly increasing holdings. The company also shows a strong balance sheet, with very low debt and healthy liquidity ratios.
  • Interested in KE? Here are five stocks we like better.

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $16.84. KE shares last traded at $17.3250, with a volume of 924,419 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Griffin Securities set a $24.40 target price on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KE

KE Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KE by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 467,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 197,734 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 21.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KE by 197.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,421,452 shares of the company's stock worth $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,207 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc NYSE: BEKE is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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