Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Kearny Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kearny Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on August 26 to shareholders of record as of August 12. The stock’s annualized dividend yield is about 4.8%.
  • The company’s dividend appears reasonably covered, with a 55.7% payout ratio; analysts expect it to remain covered next year as well. Kearny Financial has also increased its dividend by an average of just 0.1% annually over the past three years.
  • In its latest quarterly results, Kearny Financial reported EPS of $0.15, missing analyst estimates, while revenue of $45.69 million slightly beat expectations. Analysts currently rate the stock Hold on average, with a consensus price target of $10.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Kearny Financial has a payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kearny Financial to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Kearny Financial stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 862,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company's 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $590.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.61 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kearny Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRNY shares. Zacks Research raised Kearny Financial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kearny Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial, Inc was the bank holding company for Kearny Bank, a New Jersey–based community bank offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary, the company provided deposit products, lending facilities and electronic banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and middle-market corporations.

The company's core products included checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction financing, equipment financing, home equity lines of credit and consumer installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kearny Financial Right Now?

Before you consider Kearny Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kearny Financial wasn't on the list.

While Kearny Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines