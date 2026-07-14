Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts JMSB Q2 Earnings

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst W. Lay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for John Marshall Bancorp's current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 19.27%.

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JMSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of John Marshall Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of John Marshall Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

JMSB stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. John Marshall Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

John Marshall Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. John Marshall Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 118,580 shares of the company's stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 55.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company's stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, DC The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.

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