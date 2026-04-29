Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a $50.00 price objective on Camden National in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Camden National from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Camden National in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.00.

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Camden National Stock Performance

CAC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 56,261 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company's fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $852.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.62 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden National will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 13,790.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 15,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Camden National News

Here are the key news stories impacting Camden National this week:

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine. Through its primary subsidiary, Camden National Bank, the company provides a full range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its branch network spans much of the State of Maine, with a concentration in the midcoast, central and southern regions.

The company's offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with consumer and commercial lending services.

Further Reading

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