Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX) Stock

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRX. Weiss Ratings upgraded Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Compass Point set a $80.00 price target on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.20.

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Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of MRX stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of -0.10. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $58.72.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $692.30 million for the quarter. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 28.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

In related news, insider Thomas Texier sold 1,572 shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $83,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,019 shares in the company, valued at $11,044,463.65. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 1,217.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,513 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 1,369.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 148,954 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 354,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 452.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 171,109 shares of the company's stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,691 shares of the company's stock worth $71,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131,436 shares during the last quarter.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Marex Group PLC is a financial services platform, providing liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services to clients in the energy, commodities, and financial markets. The Group's operating segments are: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and Corporate. Maximum revenue is generated from the Agency and Execution segment, which offers liquidity and execution services to clients mainly in the energy and financial securities markets by connecting buyers and sellers in the energy markets, offering liquidity and risk management solutions for financial markets, and providing clearing, custody, capital introduction, portfolio financing, and outsourced trading services.

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