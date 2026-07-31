Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Price

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $365.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LPLA. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $464.00 to $383.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $401.00 target price (up from $394.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.54.

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LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $339.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $260.15 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $300.40 and its 200 day moving average is $316.01.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.45. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,990. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,328,475,000 after purchasing an additional 477,094 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 559,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $199,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,616,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More LPL Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting LPL Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded estimates. Adjusted EPS was $5.84 versus the $5.39 consensus, while revenue reached $5.19 billion against expectations of $5.04 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year, and revenue increased 35.2%. LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted EPS was $5.84 versus the $5.39 consensus, while revenue reached $5.19 billion against expectations of $5.04 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year, and revenue increased 35.2%. Positive Sentiment: Core business growth remained strong. Total client assets climbed 34% to $2.6 trillion, advisory assets increased 46% to $1.5 trillion, and organic net new assets totaled $23 billion. Recruited assets rose 35% year over year to $25 billion. LPL Financial Q2 Key Metrics

Total client assets climbed 34% to $2.6 trillion, advisory assets increased 46% to $1.5 trillion, and organic net new assets totaled $23 billion. Recruited assets rose 35% year over year to $25 billion. Positive Sentiment: Commonwealth expectations improved. LPL remains on track to complete the onboarding in the fourth quarter, expects approximately 90% asset retention and raised projected run-rate EBITDA from $410 million to $435 million. Management also indicated a potential run-rate benefit of roughly $25 million. LPL Commonwealth Update

LPL remains on track to complete the onboarding in the fourth quarter, expects approximately 90% asset retention and raised projected run-rate EBITDA from $410 million to $435 million. Management also indicated a potential run-rate benefit of roughly $25 million. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns support the stock. LPL repurchased $309 million of shares in the quarter, plans approximately $300 million of additional repurchases in the third quarter, and received a $2.5 billion authorization increase. The company also declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend.

LPL repurchased $309 million of shares in the quarter, plans approximately $300 million of additional repurchases in the third quarter, and received a $2.5 billion authorization increase. The company also declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend. Positive Sentiment: Cost outlook improved. LPL lowered its 2026 core general and administrative expense forecast to $2.140 billion-$2.165 billion, suggesting better operating leverage despite Commonwealth-related costs.

LPL lowered its 2026 core general and administrative expense forecast to $2.140 billion-$2.165 billion, suggesting better operating leverage despite Commonwealth-related costs. Neutral Sentiment: LPL also closed its acquisition of Mariner Advisor Network, adding a branch office supporting 367 advisors and approximately $31 billion in client assets. The longer-term financial contribution was not specified.

LPL also closed its acquisition of Mariner Advisor Network, adding a branch office supporting 367 advisors and approximately $31 billion in client assets. The longer-term financial contribution was not specified. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data show 18 open-market insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, which may temper enthusiasm, although the sales were not tied to the quarterly results.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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