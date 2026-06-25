Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Weiss Ratings upgraded NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

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NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. 159,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,408. NMI has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $183.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 53.82%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NMI will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $58,896.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,616,085.40. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NMI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,351,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $163,237,000 after buying an additional 34,372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,801 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $91,242,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NMI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NMI by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,937,000 after acquiring an additional 241,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company's stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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