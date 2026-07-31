Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Price Target to $53.00

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target indicates a potential upside of 32.80% from the company's current price.

CCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised Coastal Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Coastal Financial from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coastal Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coastal Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.20.

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Coastal Financial Stock Down 43.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $120.05. The company has a market capitalization of $608.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 20,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Coastal Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coastal Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coastal reported record net interest income and continued growth in its BaaS business. Management also discussed a strategic shift intended to improve the company’s future operating profile. Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Coastal reported record net interest income and continued growth in its BaaS business. Management also discussed a strategic shift intended to improve the company’s future operating profile. Neutral Sentiment: Coastal appointed a long-serving non-employee director as executive chair, reshaping its governance structure. The move could provide additional oversight during the company’s strategic transition, but investors may view the leadership change as part of a response to recent challenges. Coastal Financial Reshapes Governance With New Executive Chair

Coastal appointed a long-serving non-employee director as executive chair, reshaping its governance structure. The move could provide additional oversight during the company’s strategic transition, but investors may view the leadership change as part of a response to recent challenges. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter results were far below expectations: Coastal posted a loss of $2.76 per share , versus analyst estimates for approximately $0.95–$1.01 of earnings, while revenue of $60.37 million missed the roughly $148.5 million consensus. The company reported a $42.1 million net loss , primarily caused by a $68.8 million credit expense related to a single, isolated CCBX partner relationship. Coastal Financial Corporation Reports Q2 Loss

Second-quarter results were far below expectations: Coastal posted a loss of , versus analyst estimates for approximately $0.95–$1.01 of earnings, while revenue of missed the roughly $148.5 million consensus. The company reported a , primarily caused by a related to a single, isolated CCBX partner relationship. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations following the earnings disclosure and stock decline. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add litigation and reputational risk and are likely intensifying selling pressure. CCB Investor Alert

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank, provides a full range of community banking services to clients along North Carolina's central and eastern coastline. The company focuses on delivering personalized relationship banking to individuals, small businesses, and local professionals in seaside and inland communities.

Through Coastal Community Bank, Coastal Financial offers deposit products including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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