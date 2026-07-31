Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BXMT. Weiss Ratings lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get BXMT alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 9.0%

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company had revenue of $158.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Fernando Austin Pena sold 2,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $41,917.04. Following the sale, the president owned 74,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,466.12. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,420 shares of company stock worth $95,233. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone Mortgage Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: BXMT reported adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share , above the $0.38 consensus estimate and up from $0.19 a year earlier. Revenue of approximately $158.1 million also slightly exceeded forecasts. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BXMT reported adjusted earnings of , above the $0.38 consensus estimate and up from $0.19 a year earlier. Revenue of approximately also slightly exceeded forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Management plans to reduce office and pre-2023 loan exposure by more than 40% by year-end, potentially lowering risk in the portfolio. BXMT is also entering the roughly $200 billion homebuilder-finance market , offering a potential source of future loan growth and diversification. BXMT Targets Exposure Reduction and Homebuilder Finance Expansion

Management plans to reduce office and pre-2023 loan exposure by more than 40% by year-end, potentially lowering risk in the portfolio. BXMT is also entering the roughly , offering a potential source of future loan growth and diversification. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call and presentation emphasized portfolio repositioning and credit management, but investors will likely need further evidence that the new strategy can offset pressure from legacy commercial real-estate exposures. BXMT Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s earnings call and presentation emphasized portfolio repositioning and credit management, but investors will likely need further evidence that the new strategy can offset pressure from legacy commercial real-estate exposures. Negative Sentiment: Reported GAAP EPS was $0.31, missing the $0.38 analyst estimate by $0.07. Realized gains and losses weighed on quarterly earnings, creating a less favorable headline result despite the adjusted earnings beat. Realized Gains and Losses Hit Q2 Earnings

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc NYSE: BXMT is a publicly traded real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other CRE debt investments. As an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT), it seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through the deployment of senior floating-rate and fixed-rate loans backed by income-producing properties.

The firm's core business activities span the origination of senior mortgage loans, the acquisition of loan portfolios and other real estate debt instruments, and the active management of those investments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blackstone Mortgage Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackstone Mortgage Trust wasn't on the list.

While Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here