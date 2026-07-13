Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEZL. Freedom Capital raised Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Sezzle from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sezzle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.33.

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Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $179.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 6.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business's 50-day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. Sezzle has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a return on equity of 87.46% and a net margin of 30.83%.The company had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sezzle will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $1,246,776.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 259,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,737,019.80. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.23, for a total value of $1,782,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,922,012.13. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 124,382 shares of company stock worth $17,416,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sezzle by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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