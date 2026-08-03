Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates "Outperform" Rating for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.60% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

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Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PWP traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 555,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.76 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other news, CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 14,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $244,754.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,710.32. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 109,477 shares of company stock worth $2,034,533 over the last three months. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 57,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,114 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 24.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm's core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

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