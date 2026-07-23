Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $5.50 price target on Keel Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.25.

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Keel Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of KEEL stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Keel Infrastructure has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 4.11.

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Keel Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 32.10% and a negative net margin of 171.23%.The firm had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Keel Infrastructure will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keel Infrastructure

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

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