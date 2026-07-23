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Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • BTIG Research upgraded Keel Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating, adding to a generally positive analyst tone around the stock. MarketBeat says the company now has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $6.25.
  • Analyst views remain mixed overall: one firm still rates the stock a sell, while six analysts have buy ratings and one has a strong-buy rating. Recent price targets range from $3.00 to $10.00.
  • Keel Infrastructure shares were trading at $4.69 and the stock has been volatile, with a 52-week range of $1.14 to $7.37. The company also reported a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share and revenue of $36.99 million in its latest earnings release.
  • Five stocks we like better than Keel Infrastructure.

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $5.50 price target on Keel Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Keel Infrastructure

Keel Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of KEEL stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Keel Infrastructure has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 4.11.

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Keel Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 32.10% and a negative net margin of 171.23%.The firm had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Keel Infrastructure will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keel Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

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Analyst Recommendations for Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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