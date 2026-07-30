Keel Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KEEL)

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 103,943 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 65,997 call options.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $5.50 price target on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEEL

Keel Infrastructure Stock Up 27.4%

Shares of Keel Infrastructure stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. 65,436,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,609,059. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Keel Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 4.11.

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Keel Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 171.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keel Infrastructure will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keel Infrastructure Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

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