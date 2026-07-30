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Keel Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KEEL)

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Keel Infrastructure logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Options activity surged: Investors bought 103,943 call options on Keel Infrastructure, about 57% above its typical daily volume.
  • The stock jumped 27.4% to $4.05 on unusually heavy trading volume of 65.4 million shares, versus an average of 39.6 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive, with seven Buy ratings and one Sell rating, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a $6.25 average price target. However, the company remains unprofitable, reporting a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share and a negative net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 103,943 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 65,997 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $5.50 price target on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEEL

Keel Infrastructure Stock Up 27.4%

Shares of Keel Infrastructure stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. 65,436,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,609,059. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Keel Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 4.11.

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Keel Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 171.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keel Infrastructure will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keel Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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