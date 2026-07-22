Keen Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVAC) Shares Down 1% - Should You Sell?

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.2750. 524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on KVAC

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Institutional Trading of Keen Vision Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 71,032 shares of the company's stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Clear Street Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 749,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corp is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering in 2021. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker KVAC, the company raised capital through the sale of units priced at $10.00 each. Proceeds from the offering are held in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.

The company's principal business activity is to seek a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

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