Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Short Interest Up 106.3% in July

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,467 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the June 30th total of 711 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,649 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kelly Services from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kelly Services

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYB opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $803.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Kelly Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.95%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

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