Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.99 and traded as high as C$9.83. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$9.81, with a volume of 613,356 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotia set a C$13.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of -0.22. The business's 50-day moving average is C$9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

In other news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,154,459 shares in the company, valued at C$11,787,026.39. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Also, insider Patrick William George Miles sold 56,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$560,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 911,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$9,027,364.50. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,643. Corporate insiders own 15.87% of the company's stock.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada. The company owns pipeline infrastructure in some of its core regions to help move its products to domestic markets.

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