Kemper (KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $1.1646 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kemper Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Kemper has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $62.46.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kemper's payout ratio is 206.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kemper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMPR

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

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