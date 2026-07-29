Kennametal (KMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $725.7430 million for the quarter. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.000 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $592.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kennametal Price Performance

NYSE:KMT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. 36,189 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $43.81.

Insider Activity

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $197,238.72. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,670.76. This trade represents a 54.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sagar A. Patel sold 29,499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $988,216.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,750,538 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $134,964,000 after purchasing an additional 96,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $82,382,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,140 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,568,000 after buying an additional 104,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,546,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,366,000 after buying an additional 265,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 707,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KMT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Kennametal from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut Kennametal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kennametal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $35.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMT

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

Further Reading

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