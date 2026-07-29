Keros Therapeutics (KROS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Keros Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.25) per share and revenue of $0.8070 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, analysts expect Keros Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ KROS opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 2,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $28,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,579.34. This trade represents a 19.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 2,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $28,140.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,702.24. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,425 shares of company stock worth $89,994. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 149.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,153 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Keros Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Keros Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: KROS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company's research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company's lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

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