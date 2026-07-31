Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KROS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Keros Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.40.

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Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $202.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.19). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 256.60%.The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.93 million. Research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nima Farzan sold 2,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $28,166.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,799.91. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $28,166.25. Following the sale, the director owned 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,579.34. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,425 shares of company stock valued at $89,994. Insiders own 12.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,166 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 205,022 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 40.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,226 shares of the company's stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,815 shares of the company's stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company's stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: KROS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company's research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company's lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

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