Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Leerink Partners

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Leerink Partners from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Leerink Partners' price target would suggest a potential upside of 127.50% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Keros Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.83.

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Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $200.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.20). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alpna Seth sold 2,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $104,702.24. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 2,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $28,166.25. Following the sale, the director owned 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,579.34. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,425 shares of company stock worth $89,994 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 142.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 85,439 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,759 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: KROS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company's research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company's lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

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