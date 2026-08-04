Go Pro
→ [URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14 (From Mode Mobile) (Ad)tc pixel

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Leerink Partners

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Keros Therapeutics logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Leerink Partners cut Keros Therapeutics’ price target to $23 from $30 but maintained an “outperform” rating, implying 127.5% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the stock has an overall “Hold” rating and an average price target of $20.83, while recent reports included both “buy” and “strong sell” recommendations.
  • Keros reported a quarterly loss of $1.45 per share, missing consensus estimates of a $1.25 loss; shares opened at $10.11 and remain near their 52-week low, while insiders have sold shares recently.
  • Five stocks we like better than Keros Therapeutics.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Leerink Partners from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Leerink Partners' price target would suggest a potential upside of 127.50% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Keros Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $200.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.20). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alpna Seth sold 2,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $104,702.24. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 2,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $28,166.25. Following the sale, the director owned 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,579.34. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,425 shares of company stock worth $89,994 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 142.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 85,439 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,759 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: KROS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company's research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company's lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Keros Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Keros Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keros Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Keros Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
[URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14
[URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14
From Mode Mobile (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines