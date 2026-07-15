Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.34% from the stock's current price.

KMTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price target on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.83.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

Kestra Medical Technologies stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kestra Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 171.87% and a negative return on equity of 65.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kestra Medical Technologies will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kestra Medical Technologies news, insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $312,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 395,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,668.27. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 26.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,420 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

Kestra Medical Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kestra Medical Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kestra secured up to $200 million in non-dilutive financing through a five-year term loan facility, which should strengthen its balance sheet and support growth without issuing new shares. Article Title

Kestra secured up to in non-dilutive financing through a five-year term loan facility, which should strengthen its balance sheet and support growth without issuing new shares. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted FY2027 revenue guidance to about $137 million , above Wall Street expectations, and said it is targeting 70%+ gross margins over the next few years, signaling a more promising long-term path to profitability. Article Title

The company lifted FY2027 revenue guidance to about , above Wall Street expectations, and said it is targeting over the next few years, signaling a more promising long-term path to profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Kestra reported fourth-quarter revenue of $28.64 million , which topped estimates, showing continued commercial traction even as profitability remains negative. Article Title

Kestra reported fourth-quarter revenue of , which topped estimates, showing continued commercial traction even as profitability remains negative. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q4 earnings call and transcript may give investors more detail on management’s growth and margin plans, but the main market-moving themes today were the earnings miss, raised outlook, and financing announcement. Article Title

The company’s Q4 earnings call and transcript may give investors more detail on management’s growth and margin plans, but the main market-moving themes today were the earnings miss, raised outlook, and financing announcement. Negative Sentiment: Kestra posted a quarterly loss of $0.67 per share, wider than the $0.59 loss analysts expected, reinforcing concerns that the company is still burning cash and has yet to reach profitability. Article Title

About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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