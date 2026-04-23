Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues Earnings Results

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Keurig Dr Pepper's conference call:

Closed JDE Peet's acquisition (April 1) and set plan to separate into two public companies , targeting operational readiness by end-2026 and an early-2027 separation to unlock synergies and focused strategies for Beverage Co. and Global Coffee Co.

, targeting operational readiness by end-2026 and an early-2027 separation to unlock synergies and focused strategies for Beverage Co. and Global Coffee Co. U.S. refreshment beverages delivered double-digit net sales and operating income growth , driven by CSD momentum, energy brands (Ghost, Bloom), new innovations (Canada Dry Fruit Splash, Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut), and DSD/distribution gains.

, driven by CSD momentum, energy brands (Ghost, Bloom), new innovations (Canada Dry Fruit Splash, Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut), and DSD/distribution gains. U.S. coffee faced meaningful near-term headwinds — pod shipments down ~7%, brewer shipments down high single digits, and Q1 operating income hit by higher green coffee hedges and tariffs; management expects profit pressure in H1 with recovery in the back half.

— pod shipments down ~7%, brewer shipments down high single digits, and Q1 operating income hit by higher green coffee hedges and tariffs; management expects profit pressure in H1 with recovery in the back half. Company reaffirmed 2026 outlook : Q1 net sales +8.1% (5.5 pts price, 2.6 pts volume/mix), EPS guide of low double-digit growth for the full year with visibility to high-single-digit EPS growth in Q2 and acceleration into H2.

: Q1 net sales +8.1% (5.5 pts price, 2.6 pts volume/mix), EPS guide of low double-digit growth for the full year with visibility to high-single-digit EPS growth in Q2 and acceleration into H2. Financing pushes leverage materially higher near-term — deal financing implies roughly ~4.5x net leverage at mid-year despite plans to generate ~$2.5B aggregate free cash flow in 2026 and prioritize rapid de‑leveraging to reach investment-grade targets.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.28. 7,297,558 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,708,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Evercore upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,594,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,662,361,000 after buying an additional 986,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,003,344 shares of the company's stock worth $1,596,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,357,596 shares of the company's stock worth $710,266,000 after purchasing an additional 730,864 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,247,485 shares of the company's stock worth $595,142,000 after purchasing an additional 688,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $523,739,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

More Keurig Dr Pepper News

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Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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