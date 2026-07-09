Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.84 and traded as low as $35.97. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 5,926 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kewaunee Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $104.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 3.41%.The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,397 shares of the technology company's stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation NASDAQ: KEQU is a global designer and manufacturer of scientific laboratory furniture, casework, fume hoods, containment solutions and related equipment. With roots dating back more than a century, the company develops integrated lab environments for research facilities, universities, biopharma companies, healthcare providers and government laboratories. Its product portfolio encompasses modular and custom casework, workstations, shelving systems, steel and epoxy resin solutions, as well as advanced ventilation and water management systems.

The company operates primary manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, supported by regional distribution and service centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

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