Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.78 and traded as low as $36.95. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 2,817 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kewaunee Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 3.41%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEQU. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 65.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the technology company's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,034 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company's stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation NASDAQ: KEQU is a global designer and manufacturer of scientific laboratory furniture, casework, fume hoods, containment solutions and related equipment. With roots dating back more than a century, the company develops integrated lab environments for research facilities, universities, biopharma companies, healthcare providers and government laboratories. Its product portfolio encompasses modular and custom casework, workstations, shelving systems, steel and epoxy resin solutions, as well as advanced ventilation and water management systems.

The company operates primary manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, supported by regional distribution and service centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

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