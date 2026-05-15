KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Symbotic

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Symbotic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Symbotic's current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Symbotic's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Symbotic from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Symbotic from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.62.

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Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,002.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.03. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.The firm had revenue of $676.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,463,000 after buying an additional 2,237,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Symbotic by 51,346.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,174,372 shares of the company's stock worth $129,375,000 after buying an additional 2,178,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,874 shares of the company's stock worth $150,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,513 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $63,034,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,997,000.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 25,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,333,383.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 182,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,547,788.20. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Daniel Alexander sold 37,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $2,270,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,652,413.13. This represents a 46.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,003 shares of company stock worth $6,996,241. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Symbotic

Here are the key news stories impacting Symbotic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart is expanding its partnership with Symbotic to deploy AI-powered robotics across more of its logistics and distribution network, reinforcing Symbotic’s role as a key automation partner and supporting its long-term growth story. Article Title

Walmart is expanding its partnership with Symbotic to deploy AI-powered robotics across more of its logistics and distribution network, reinforcing Symbotic’s role as a key automation partner and supporting its long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp slightly raised its Q2 2028 EPS estimate to $0.76 from $0.75, indicating a modestly better outlook further out in Symbotic’s earnings timeline.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc NASDAQ: SYM is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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