KeyCorp Estimates onsemi's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for onsemi in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for onsemi's current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for onsemi's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.64.

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onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in onsemi by 636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,375 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in onsemi by 23,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,937 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $105,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

onsemi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on the stock overall, and TD Cowen still rates onsemi “Buy” even after trimming its price target to $95, implying modest upside from current levels.

Analysts remain constructive on the stock overall, and TD Cowen still rates “Buy” even after trimming its price target to $95, implying modest upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights onsemi’s year-to-date rally, supported by AI-related growth and portfolio restructuring efforts, which some investors still view as long-term catalysts. Article: ON Jumps 67% Year to Date: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Recent commentary highlights onsemi’s year-to-date rally, supported by AI-related growth and portfolio restructuring efforts, which some investors still view as long-term catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP disclosed an investor investigation into onsemi , but the filing does not include any allegations or new operational issues yet. Article: INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ON Semiconductor Corporation - ON

Pomerantz LLP disclosed an investor investigation into , but the filing does not include any allegations or new operational issues yet. Negative Sentiment: The main near-term catalyst is sector weakness, not an onsemi-specific announcement, as chip stocks fell on risk-off sentiment tied to softer Asian memory-chip names and concerns that semiconductor valuations may have run too far.

The main near-term catalyst is sector weakness, not an onsemi-specific announcement, as chip stocks fell on risk-off sentiment tied to softer Asian memory-chip names and concerns that semiconductor valuations may have run too far. Negative Sentiment: Insider trading data remains a headwind: onsemi insiders have been net sellers over the last six months, which can weigh on sentiment even though it is not unusual for executives to sell shares.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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