KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. KeyCorp's target price points to a potential upside of 59.39% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,689.09.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,317.56 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,443.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,313.49. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $706.00 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $980.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total value of $40,548.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,552,999.89. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Monolithic Power Systems

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Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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