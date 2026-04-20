KeyCorp Predicts Kaiser Aluminum's Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) - Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Mckinney forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kaiser Aluminum's current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum's Q2 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.25.

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Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $148.35 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $52.53 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $902.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio is 45.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $608,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,554,973. This represents a 28.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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