KeyCorp Predicts NVIDIA's Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) - KeyCorp issued their Q1 2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report released on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh anticipates that the computer hardware maker will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA's current full-year earnings is $8.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA's Q2 2028 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.07 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.93.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,200,989 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,345,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced that major Japanese institutions and companies, including Institution of Science Tokyo, SoftBank’s SB Intuitions, Hitachi, ENEOS, NTT DATA, avatarin and Sakana AI, are adopting Nemotron open models to build localized Japanese-language AI applications. The news highlights expanding real-world demand for NVIDIA’s software stack and strengthens its position in Japan’s national AI ecosystem. Article Title

NVIDIA announced that major Japanese institutions and companies, including Institution of Science Tokyo, SoftBank’s SB Intuitions, Hitachi, ENEOS, NTT DATA, avatarin and Sakana AI, are adopting Nemotron open models to build localized Japanese-language AI applications. The news highlights expanding real-world demand for NVIDIA’s software stack and strengthens its position in Japan’s national AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang said Vera Rubin is already in production and pushed back against reports of delays, easing investor concern about NVIDIA’s next-generation AI accelerator roadmap. Article Title

Jensen Huang said Vera Rubin is already in production and pushed back against reports of delays, easing investor concern about NVIDIA’s next-generation AI accelerator roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive, with KeyBanc raising its price target and other analysts pointing to continued upside driven by AI demand, data-center networking, and NVIDIA’s broader platform expansion. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive, with KeyBanc raising its price target and other analysts pointing to continued upside driven by AI demand, data-center networking, and NVIDIA’s broader platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles emphasized NVIDIA’s strong momentum and valuation case, but they were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Several articles emphasized NVIDIA’s strong momentum and valuation case, but they were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific developments. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing U.S.-China export scrutiny continues to hang over the stock, with officials saying only a very small number of approved H200 chips have shipped to China. Even though China access could add upside, the limited near-term volume keeps the issue a source of uncertainty. Article Title

Ongoing U.S.-China export scrutiny continues to hang over the stock, with officials saying only a very small number of approved H200 chips have shipped to China. Even though China access could add upside, the limited near-term volume keeps the issue a source of uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Reports of unusual put options activity and continued discussion of NVIDIA as a crowded trade suggest some investors are still hedging or questioning how much upside is already priced in. Article Title

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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