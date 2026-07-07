KeyCorp Predicts Waystar's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAY)

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Waystar in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waystar's current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waystar's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Waystar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Waystar from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Waystar from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Waystar from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.36.

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Waystar Price Performance

Shares of WAY opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.74 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,330,872 shares of the company's stock worth $403,836,000 after acquiring an additional 41,062 shares during the last quarter. Advent International L.P. purchased a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth $362,212,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,282,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,993,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,134,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,390,000 after purchasing an additional 159,183 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,415,442 shares of the company's stock worth $129,514,000 after buying an additional 146,510 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Waystar

Here are the key news stories impacting Waystar this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp’s updated estimates suggest steady earnings growth for Waystar, including FY2026 EPS of $1.48 versus the current consensus of $1.46 , and FY2027 EPS of $1.66 , supporting the view that results can continue to improve. Article Title

KeyCorp’s updated estimates suggest steady earnings growth for Waystar, including versus the current consensus of , and , supporting the view that results can continue to improve. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also raised its quarterly forecasts across 2026-2027, including estimates of $0.35 , $0.38 , $0.38 , $0.41 , $0.41 , $0.42 , and $0.43 per share, reinforcing a narrative of durable profitability. Article Title

KeyCorp also raised its quarterly forecasts across 2026-2027, including estimates of , , , , , , and per share, reinforcing a narrative of durable profitability. Neutral Sentiment: The news is mainly a research update rather than a fundamental company event, so the market impact depends on whether investors view KeyCorp’s targets and estimates as credible confirmation of Waystar’s growth outlook.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

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