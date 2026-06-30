KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NIKE

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) - KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for NIKE's current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE's FY2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NKE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NIKE to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.86.

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NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $25,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. This represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.61%.

Trending Headlines about NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and market watchers still see Nike as a potential turnaround story, arguing the stock looks more reasonably valued after the recent selloff and could benefit if management shows margin improvement or better-than-expected guidance. Article Title

Some analysts and market watchers still see Nike as a potential turnaround story, arguing the stock looks more reasonably valued after the recent selloff and could benefit if management shows margin improvement or better-than-expected guidance. Positive Sentiment: There are signs Nike may be holding up in key international business, including reports that it is winning World Cup-related sales from Adidas despite broader operating challenges. Article Title

There are signs Nike may be holding up in key international business, including reports that it is winning World Cup-related sales from Adidas despite broader operating challenges. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews say Tuesday’s earnings report is the main event for NKE, with options traders pricing in a large move as investors look for clues on revenue, margins, and turnaround progress. Article Title

Several previews say Tuesday’s earnings report is the main event for NKE, with options traders pricing in a large move as investors look for clues on revenue, margins, and turnaround progress. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also notes Nike is a key stock to watch alongside broader market and consumer-confidence data, reinforcing that the shares may trade on macro sentiment as much as company-specific news. Article Title

Coverage also notes Nike is a key stock to watch alongside broader market and consumer-confidence data, reinforcing that the shares may trade on macro sentiment as much as company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on Nike and kept a neutral stance, reflecting softer expectations ahead of earnings. Article Title

JPMorgan lowered its price target on Nike and kept a neutral stance, reflecting softer expectations ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Multiple previews warn that Nike’s turnaround is still struggling, with expectations for another quarter of declining profits and concerns that the stock could face more downside if earnings or guidance disappoint. Article Title

Multiple previews warn that Nike’s turnaround is still struggling, with expectations for another quarter of declining profits and concerns that the stock could face more downside if earnings or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary also pointed out that Nike is now the lowest-priced stock in the Dow and has underperformed sharply since being added to the index, keeping pressure on sentiment. Article Title

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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