Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%. Keysight Technologies updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.430-2.490 EPS.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS traded up $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,963,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $370.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.52 and a 200-day moving average of $250.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $268.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $332.42.

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Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $596,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,377,406.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haven Private LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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