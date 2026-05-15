Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.60% from the stock's current price.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $317.42.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $361.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $314.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.03. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $475,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 107,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,636,402.48. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,123,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 571,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $99,918,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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