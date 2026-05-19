Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.430-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.23. 2,963,984 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company's 50 day moving average price is $316.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $332.42.

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Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $71,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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