Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential upside of 3.78% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Truist Financial began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $268.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.83.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $361.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $370.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $314.41 and its 200 day moving average is $248.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,719,286.92. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keysight Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keysight Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Keysight Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here