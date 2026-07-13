Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $322.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $374.96. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $344.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $36,084,839.07. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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