Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kforce traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $46.0890, with a volume of 382828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KFRC. William Blair upgraded Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.67.

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Key Stories Impacting Kforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Kforce this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kforce by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $330.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Kforce's payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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