Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.64 and traded as high as C$18.92. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$18.81, with a volume of 172,537 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMP.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotia upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$20.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.58.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$96.68 million during the quarter. Killam Apartment REIT had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 86.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Killam Apartment REIT will post 1.2904074 earnings per share for the current year.

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Killam Apartment REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently -368.68%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating and developing a $5.4 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions which target newer properties and through the disposition of non-core assets, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

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