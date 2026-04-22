Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.59 and traded as high as C$17.14. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$16.90, with a volume of 746,796 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KMP.UN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.88.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$96.26 million during the quarter. Killam Apartment REIT had a net margin of 86.91% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, analysts expect that Killam Apartment REIT will post 1.2904074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Killam Apartment REIT's payout ratio is 297.33%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.

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