Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.8667.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore raised Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $597,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,978.68. This trade represents a 53.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $419,926.08. Following the sale, the president directly owned 519,872 shares in the company, valued at $20,124,245.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,958. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 128.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company's stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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