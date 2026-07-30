Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.23% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore raised Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.13.

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Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $39.52. 672,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.39 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 15.47%.Kilroy Realty's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $419,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 519,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,124,245.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $535,550.40. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock worth $1,120,958. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 40.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,043 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,208,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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