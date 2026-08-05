Kimball Electronics (KE) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $373.3630 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $352.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.27 million. On average, analysts expect Kimball Electronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company's fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10,263.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 260,850 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 258,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,160 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 104,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 806.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,710 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 100,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,546 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 75,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimball Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research raised Kimball Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Kimball Electronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimball Electronics

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc is a global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider headquartered in Jasper, Tennessee. The company offers end-to-end product design and manufacturing solutions, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across a range of industries. With a focus on precision electronics and complex assemblies, Kimball Electronics leverages advanced engineering capabilities, quality systems and lean production methods to support customers from product concept through full-scale production.

The company's core offerings include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), system integration, tooling and test fixture development, and aftermarket services.

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