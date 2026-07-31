Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $93.4540 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Kimbell Royalty had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 22.76%.The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kimbell Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $14.74 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Kimbell Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Kimbell Royalty's payout ratio is presently 356.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised Kimbell Royalty from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Kimbell Royalty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the energy company's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company's stock.

About Kimbell Royalty

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP NYSE: KRP is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership's business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company's asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

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