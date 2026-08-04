Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB) to Issue $1.28 Quarterly Dividend

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 67.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $137.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.21). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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