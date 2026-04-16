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Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kimberly‑Clark de México (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) hit a new 52‑week high intraday at $12.84 and last traded at $12.0550 on volume of 1,632 shares, though the stock was noted as down about 1.5%.
  • Itau BBA downgraded the stock from "outperform" to "market perform," and MarketBeat's consensus rating is currently a Hold.
  • The company beat quarterly EPS estimates ($0.20 vs. $0.18) while reporting revenue slightly below expectations ($794.62M vs. $797.86M); market cap is $7.39B with a P/E of 18.21, net margin 13.71% and ROE 188.20%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.0550, with a volume of 1632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Down 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $794.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.86 million. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 188.20%.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, SAB. de C.V. operates as one of the leading manufacturers of personal care and paper‐based products in Mexico. As a locally managed subsidiary of the global Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the company focuses on the production, marketing and distribution of consumer staples designed for everyday use, ranging from facial and bathroom tissue to diapers and feminine care items.

The company's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Kleenex and Scott for tissue products, Huggies for baby care, Kotex for feminine hygiene and Depend for adult incontinence.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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